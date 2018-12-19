Photos: Santa visits babies in Aurora Sinai Medical Center’s NICU

MILWAUKEE — It’s a busy time of year for Santa Claus, but he’s never too busy to make a stop at the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Aurora Sinai Medical Center.

Wednesday, Dec. 19 Aurora Sinai Medical Center shared photos of old St. Nick during his visit to the NICU.

Santa posed alongside and even held some of the tiny babies in the unit.

The man behind the beard was Tim Garlie, an electrician at the hospital who has been dressing as Santa and visiting the NICU babies for years, the hospital says.

A delightful day for the babies and their families.