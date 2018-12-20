× Gov. Scott Walker: Wisconsin wraps up 2018-19 fiscal year with $588M surplus

MADISON — Governor Scott Walker announced on Thursday, Dec. 20 that Wisconsin ended the 2018-19 fiscal year with a $588.5 million surplus, according to the state’s 2018 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) issued by the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA).

In a news release, the governor issued the following statement:

“We are leaving Wisconsin in the best financial condition in a generation. This is part of our legacy and it will continue to drive Wisconsin forward.”

Highlights of the state’s financial condition include:

Wisconsin has ended every year with a budget surplus under Governor Walker. The state ended fiscal year 2018 with a positive balance of $588.5 million based on cash accounting.

The state deposited $33.1 million into the state Budget Stabilization Fund. The balance is now $320.1 million. This is the largest balance in state history and 190 times larger than the balance in fiscal year 2010.

General fund tax collections were $18.4 million above estimates. The growth was $626 million or 4 percent over last year. Individual income taxes were $99.2 million higher than estimated.

State expenditures were $174 million less than budgeted in 2018.

The latest CAFR GAAP report for the state of Wisconsin is available for viewing by CLICKING HERE.