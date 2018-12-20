× Man points gun at loss prevention personnel after stealing liquor from Metro Market

SHOREWOOD — Shorewood police are investigating a robbery that happened late Wednesday night, Dec. 19 at the Metro Market on Oakland Avenue. The suspected pointed a gun at loss prevention personnel in the parking lot.

According to police, around 10:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Metro Market after a subject took an unknown amount of liquor from the store without paying.

Police say the suspect was followed out of the store by loss prevention to the parking structure, when the suspect was approached by loss prevention he pointed a firearm at the loss prevention personnel.

The suspect fled the scene in a silver vehicle.

The suspect was described as male, black, 6 feet tall, with black braids and red highlights. He was wearing grey sweatpants and a black puffy jacket with fur on the hood.

No injuries were reported.