× Pest control officials, cleaning crew called out to Coggs Center for rodent concerns

MILWAUKEE — A spokeswoman for Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele confirmed for FOX6 News pest control officials and cleaning crews were called out to the Marcia P. Cogg’s Human Services Center near 12th and Vliet in Milwaukee to address concerns about rodents in the building.

She said Christmas decorations and food that was left out contributed to the problem.

FOX6 News was alerted to the issue by workers who didn’t want to talk on camera.