Officials: ‘There is not probable cause a crime was committed’ in Sun Prairie explosion

SUN PRAIRIE — Investigators announced on Thursday, Dec. 20 that there was not probable cause a crime was committed in the explosion that leveled a city block and killed a firefighter in southern Wisconsin. As a result, officials say the investigators have classified the case as inactive.

Firefighter Cory Barr was killed in the July 10 explosion that destroyed a bar he owned, five other businesses and a home in Sun Prairie, a city about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northeast of Madison. Several other emergency workers were hurt.

The explosion occurred after a subcontractor installing fiber communication lines struck a gas main. The gas ignited, sending a towering fireball into the night sky.

Court documents show a utility-location worker failed to properly mark a natural gas lineprior to the explosion. The search warrant request showed investigators were looking for evidence to support a homicide charge in the case.