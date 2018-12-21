Police ask for public’s help in search for Horacio De La Cruz Barrera

BELOIT — Police are asking for your help in their search for Horacio De La Cruz Barrera, a man who was last seen at his home in Beloit on Monday, Dec. 3

Officials said in a Wisconsin Crime Alert Network post that De La Cruz Barrera has not been to work since Dec. 3. It is unknown where he would go as he has no other family in the area.

Horacio does not have a vehicle and has had no activity on his bank account since he went missing. All area hospitals were checked with no success.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, you are urged to contact Rock County Dispatch at 608-757-2244 and reference Beloit Police Department’s case number BE1851340.