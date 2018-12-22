‘It just blew me away:’ Man raises $25K for United Way by running every single day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY -- 'Tis the season for paying it forward -- but Pete Rettler is running it forward. He's been running every day for the last 25 years, trying to raise $25,000 for United Way programs.

"Nonstop," said Rettler. "I have not missed a day."

He runs outside each day for a minimum distance of 1.2 miles. That's more than 9,000 runs.

It all started in 1994, when he had a goal to lose a little weight.

"Somehow, I've made it 25 years," said Rettler. "I'm so grateful for that, and that's part of the reason for these 25 Runs of Gratitude."

Rettler is on day 17 of what he's calling "25 Runs of Gratitude" to show how thankful he is for his health. He partnered with United Way of Washington County, a non-profit that works to improve lives and community conditions.

Every time Rettler steps in his running shoes this month, his run features a different non-profit program that donates $1,000.

"It just blew me away," said Rettler. "The sponsors came through."

And while Rettler might be reaching the finish line of 25 runs, there's no track that can measure his gratitude this holiday season.

"It's ordinary people doing extraordinary things," said Kristen Brandner, United Way of Washington County.

Rettler says it all started in 1994, when he had a goal to lose a little weight. That goal clearly stuck, but he now runs for others.