Police: Woman arrested after high-speed pursuit through Racine, Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — Police are investigating a pursuit that happened early morning Saturday, Dec. 8 through the side streets of Racine and Mount Pleasant.

According to officials, Mount Pleasant police tried to stop a car on State Highway 11 near Gates St. for a traffic violation at 12:34 a.m. As the officer activated his lights and siren, the silver Buick sedan fled from the squad car.

Police followed the Buick until the car stopped near Hickory Grove Ave. near Maryland Ave. A male passenger fled from the vehicle, but the driver and another passenger were taken into custody. The pursuit was 0.7 miles long, with a top speed of 64 miles per hour.

The driver was later identified as 24-year-old Camary N. Herrington of Racine. Herrington was arrested and transported to Racine County Jail, where she’s being charged with knowingly flee and eluding a traffic officer.

When asked why she didn’t stop, Herrington stated that the passenger encouraged her to flee, and that she did not know who the passenger was. She said that she received $5 to give him a ride home.