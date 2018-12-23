× Man hospitalized after shooting near 12th and Burnham

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Milwaukee’s south side Saturday night, Dec. 22 around 9:30 p.m.

According to officials, a 29-year-old man walked into a Milwaukee hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. It is is believed the shooting occurred near S. 12th St. and W. Burnham St.

Investigators are still looking into the circumstances behind the shooting, and there are no known suspects.