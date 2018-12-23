President Trump says James Mattis to leave by end of year, announces new acting secretary of defense

US Defense Secretary James Mattis attends an honour guard ceremony with his South Korean counterpart Han Min-Koo at the Defense Ministry in Seoul on February 3, 2017. Mattis was in the South Korean capital before going on to Tokyo, on the first overseas tour by a senior Trump administration official as concerns rise about the direction of US policy in the region under the protectionist and fiery leader. / AFP / Ed JONES

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced on Sunday he would replace Defense Secretary James Mattis at the start of the new year, two months earlier than Mattis’ planned departure.

“I am pleased to announce that our very talented Deputy Secretary of Defense, Patrick Shanahan, will assume the title of Acting Secretary of Defense starting January 1, 2019. Patrick has a long list of accomplishments while serving as Deputy, & previously Boeing. He will be great!” President Trump tweeted.

Mattis announced his resignation on Thursday with a letter saying his views were not aligned with President Trump, who said Mattis would retire at the end of February.

