Milwaukee police: 2 men shot, wounded in separate incidents on Sunday

MILWAUKEE — A 25-year-old man drove himself to the hospital with serious gunshot wounds on Sunday evening, Dec. 23.

Officials say the victim was shot in the area of 50th and Center around 6:45 p.m. Sunday. He was in a vehicle at the time.

Milwaukee police are looking into the circumstances of the shooting.

Meanwhile, investigators are also looking into the shooting of a 24-year-old man on Milwaukee’s south side Sunday. Officials say it is believed the shooting occurred inside of a residence. But the exact location and circumstances are still under investigation.