Elm Grove police seek suspect 'who stole several packages from someone's front porch'

ELM GROVE — Elm Grove police on Christmas Day, Tuesday, Dec. 25 released surveillance video of a suspect wanted for stealing “several packages off of someone’s front porch.”

The man’s face was captured pretty clearly by the surveillance cameras, and police are hopeful you might be able to help identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Elm Grove police at 262-786-4141.