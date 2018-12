× Police: Man dead after Christmas Eve shooting near 12th and Locust

MILWAUKEE — Police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting that happened late night Monday, Dec. 24.

According to officials, a man suffered a fatal gunshot wound after being struck near 12th and Locust around 10:30 p.m. The man was inside a car with the suspect when the shooting happened.

No one is in custody, and the shooting is still under investigation.