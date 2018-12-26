‘1 homicide is 1 too many:’ Mayor speaks out after 8 hurt, 2 killed in holiday shooting incidents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The violence didn't take a break over the Christmas holiday in Milwaukee. Eight people were hurt and two killed in separate shootings on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and the day after Christmas.

The first shooting on Christmas Eve took place around 5:15 a.m. near 51st and Lincoln Creek Drive (near 51st and Congress). Police said an 89-year-old man driving in the area was shot and wounded. He was able to drive himself to the hospital. Police were seeking a suspect and motive.

Shortly before 1 p.m., police were on scene near 29th and Wisconsin, for a double shooting. A 28-year-old woman and 27-year-old man were shot and wounded by a known female suspect, who was taken into custody.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., officers were called out to 33rd and Galena, where a Milwaukee man was shot and wounded. He was taken to the hospital, and the investigation is ongoing.

Five minutes later, a double shooting took place near Florist and Langlade, where a 15-year-old girl and 20-year-old man were struck and wounded. The suspect was arrested.

Finally, around 10:30 p.m., a 25-year-old man was shot and died as a result of his injuries near 12th and Locust, during what police said appeared to be a drug transaction. Police were seeking a suspect and motive.

On Christmas, Tuesday, Dec. 25, around 9 p.m., police were called out to the area near 44th and Glendale, where a 20-year-old woman was shot while inside a home. Police were investigating the motive and seeking a suspect.

On Wednesday morning, Dec. 26, police were on scene near Buffum and Chambers, where a 19-year-old man was shot and wounded. Police said the victim was being uncooperative with the investigation.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called out to a homicide near 70th and Bobolink Wednesday afternoon. The medical examiner said the victim was a man. Police said one person was involved in a shooting at this location. No further details have yet been released.

FOX6 News found shards of glass sprinkled across a portion of Lincoln Creek Parkway -- near where the 89-year-old man was shot in the first incident over the holidays.

"That's the first time anything of that sort has happened over here. I've been here something like 19 years," said Larry Roberson, neighbor.

Roberson said he was keeping the man in his thoughts.

"I wish him all the best of luck," said Roberson.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett called the violence heartbreaking.

"It is so difficult to hear about the shootings during the holidays. You're hoping that is the most peaceful time of the year," said Mayor Barrett.

While he said he's pleased with the progress made to combat violence in Milwaukee, he noted that even "one homicide is one homicide too many."

"Nobody has Christmas anymore. That's not what it's all about," said Roberson.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to please contact police.