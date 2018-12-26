1 in critical condition, 2 arrested after police pursuit and crash, driver sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are searching for a driver following a police pursuit and crash that happened Tuesday, Dec. 25. One person is in critical condition and two others have been arrested in connection with the crash.

The pursuit began around 10:40 a.m. in the area of Kinnickinnic Avenue and Ward Street after an officer spotted a subject who was driving a gray Chevrolet Equinox in a reckless manner.

Police say the suspect proceeded North at a very high rate of speed. During the pursuit, a citizen driving a Ford Taurus exited a parking lot and began to travel West across Kinnickinnic near 1st Street. At that time, the Equinox collided with Taurus.

The driver and only occupant of the Taurus, a 58-year-old man, sustained severe injuries in the crash. He was treated on the scene by the Milwaukee Fire Department and taken to a local hospital. His condition is critical.

After the collision, the driver of the Equinox fled the accident scene on foot. Two passengers in the Equinox, a 23-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, both received minor injures from the accident. After being treated and released from a local hospital they were both arrested.

Investigators have identified the suspected driver of the Equinox and are searching for the individual.