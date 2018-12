MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night, Dec. 25 on the city’s northwest side.

It happened around 9 p.m. near 44th and Glendale.

Police say the victim, a 20-year-old woman, was shot inside of a residence. The motive and circumstances that led to the shooting remain under investigation.

The victim was treated on the scene and taken to a local hospital by the Milwaukee Fire Department.

She is expected to survive her injuries.