× Lucky winners: $1 million and $50,000 Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin

MADISON — One lucky Wisconsin Powerball player is holding a $1 million ticket from the Wednesday, Dec. 26 Powerball drawing and one player is holding a $50,000 winning ticket from the same drawing.

The lucky tickets were purchased at:

The $1,000,000 Powerball ticket was purchased in Waukesha

The $50,000 Powerball ticket was purchased in Sun Prairie

Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 5, 25, 38, 52 and 67 with a Powerball of 24.

Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from Wednesday’s drawing to claim their prizes.

HOW TO PLAY

Plays cost $2 each

Players must purchase tickets by 9 p.m. on Saturday, October 27 to be included in the drawing

Choose five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26

Sign your ticket and check it as soon as possible to avoid missing out on any prize you may have won