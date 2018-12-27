Lucky winners: $1 million and $50,000 Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin
MADISON — One lucky Wisconsin Powerball player is holding a $1 million ticket from the Wednesday, Dec. 26 Powerball drawing and one player is holding a $50,000 winning ticket from the same drawing.
The lucky tickets were purchased at:
- The $1,000,000 Powerball ticket was purchased in Waukesha
- The $50,000 Powerball ticket was purchased in Sun Prairie
Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 5, 25, 38, 52 and 67 with a Powerball of 24.
Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from Wednesday’s drawing to claim their prizes.
HOW TO PLAY
- Plays cost $2 each
- Choose five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26
- Sign your ticket and check it as soon as possible to avoid missing out on any prize you may have won
