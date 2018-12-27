Police: 24-year-old man shot, killed near 45th and Clarke in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Thursday morning, Dec. 27. Since Christmas Eve, 13 people have been shot in Milwaukee -- four of them fatally.

According to police, around 1:45 a.m. a concerned citizen called about shots being fired in the area of 45th and Clarke. Responding officers located an unresponsive 24-year-old man lying in the alley between N. 44th and 45th Street.

Officers performed CPR and the Milwaukee Fire Department performed advance life measures, however, the victim died from his gunshot injuries.

Circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Over the last four days, 13 people have been shot in Milwaukee, four fatally. The victims include nine men and four women. Milwaukee police have made three arrests so far.

According to Mayor Tom Barrett, homicides are down this year by roughly 15 percent.