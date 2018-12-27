Prosecutors: Laundromat thief, arrested in stolen truck, wore same clothes in 10 incidents

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man arrested after police pursued a stolen truck on Dec. 15 is accused in connection with a series of thefts at laundromats in December. There were 10 incidents between Dec. 8 and Dec. 15 in which prosecutors said the suspect wore the same clothing, and drove the same stolen truck. They said the suspect had the same MO in nearly every incident — breaking into the laundromat, breaking into detergent dispensers and stealing money.

Roger Siegman Jr., 48, is charged in connection with four of the 10 thefts. He faces five charges — four counts of burglary of a building or dwelling and one count of vehicle operator fleeing officer, causing damage to property (for the pursuit that led to his arrest).

The criminal complaint said the 10 break-ins and thefts from laundromats, occurring between Dec. 8 and Dec. 15 were all captured by surveillance cameras, and all but one involving forced entry.

The first incident happened on Dec. 8 around 1:30 a.m. near Hampton Avenue and Grantosa Drive. Siegman is not charged in connection with this incident. The complaint said the suspect used a pry bar to gain entry to the front of the closed laundromat, and upon entering, he pried open the detergent machine and obtained coins. Surveillance video showed the suspect wearing clothing that matched the clothing Siegman was wearing at the time of his arrest, the complaint said.

Less than an hour later, around 2:15 a.m. on Dec. 8, the complaint said a suspect used a pry bar to gain entry to the front of a closed laundromat near 56th and Lisbon. Inside, he pried open three detergent machines and obtained coins. Surveillance video showed the vehicle Siegman was driving at the time of his arrest at the scene. Additionally, the complaint said the suspect was wearing clothing that matched the clothing worn by Siegman at the time of his arrest.

The next day, on Dec. 9, around 4:30 a.m., the complaint said a pry bar was used to gain entry to the front of a closed laundromat near 49th and Vliet. The complaint said Siegman pried open a detergent machine and obtained coins. Siegman is charged for this crime, and the complaint said he was wearing clothing matching the clothing Siegman was wearing at the time of his arrest — and his vehicle was captured on surveillance video.

On Dec. 10, around 2:30 a.m., prosecutors said Siegman forced entry to a laundromat near Oakland and Locust — obtaining coins from the detergent machine. Again, the complaint notes the suspect was wearing clothing matching that worn by Siegman at the time of his arrest. Siegman is charged for this crime.

The next day, around 2:15 a.m., a suspect broke into the detergent machine at a laundromat near 60th and Fond du Lac — obtaining money. The suspect was again wearing clothing matching that worn by Siegman at the time of his arrest. He is not charged in connection with this crime.

About an hour later, around 3:15 a.m., prosecutors said Siegman used a pry bar to gain entry to the back of a closed laundromat near 27th and Clybourn. Inside, he pried open the detergent machine and obtained coins, also prying open a toy animal crane game machine — obtaining coins. Siegman is charged for this crime.

A third crime happened about 12 hours later, around 3 p.m., near 60th and Keefe. The complaint said the suspect walked in during normal business hours and forced entry to a detergent machine — obtaining money. Surveillance video showed the suspect wearing clothing that matched that worn by Siegman during his arrest. He is not charged for his crime.

On Dec. 14, around 12:15 a.m., prosecutors said a suspect forced entry into a laundromat near Fond du Lac and Congress, damaging two coin dispensing machines — obtaining money. Surveillance video showed the suspect was in a vehicle matching the description of Siegman’s vehicle, and the suspect was wearing clothing matching that worn by Siegman at the time of his arrest. He’s not charged for this crime.

There were two theft incidents on Dec. 15. Siegman is charged in connection with one of them. The complaint said around 4:30 a.m., Siegman forced entry into a locked laundromat near 12th and Mitchell. The complaint said he damaged a detergent dispenser and obtained money — and the suspect was driving a vehicle and wearing clothing matching that of Siegman. The other crime happened about four hours prior, around midnight, when a suspect forced entry through the front door of a laundromat near 27th and Greenfield. Inside, the suspect forced entry to a soap dispenser, obtaining money. The complaint said the suspect was wearing clothing matching that worn by Siegman at the time of his arrest, and driving a vehicle matching that driven by Siegman. He’s not charged for this crime.

The complaint notes in the surveillance video from each of these incidents, the suspect was wearing the same clothing — with a “very unusual cast seen on the actor’s right hand.” Additionally, the suspect vehicle, a silver 1995 Dodge Ram, was reported stolen out of Milwaukee on Nov. 13.

Siegman was arrested on Dec. 15 — when police spotted the stolen Dodge Ram and attempted a traffic stop around 3 p.m. near 35th and Highland. The complaint said the vehicle sped off at a high rate of speed, and a pursuit ensued for about five blocks before the suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree. The complaint said the driver, Siegman, “was uncooperative even after crashing, and he tried to drive the truck away from the tree he had crashed into, even with officers surrounding the vehicle.” When the engine compartment caught fire, the vehicle stopped running.

Siegman had to be dragged from the truck, the complaint said, and according to prosecutors, he “grabbed a kitchen knife and tried to resist arrest.” A Taser had to be used to take him into custody.

Inside the truck, prosecutors said investigators found several coin trays and coin dispensers stolen from the laundromats.

Siegman, who has convictions dating back to 2000 for crimes including battery and resisting arrest, made his initial appearance in court on Dec. 23. A preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 2. Cash bond was set at $5,000.