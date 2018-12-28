Mom warns others after boy swallows 13 magnets from popular kids toy; ‘You feel that you failed your child’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- A child underwent surgery after swallowing magnets from a popular toy. In a public post that's been shared on social media over 150,000 times, the boy's mother says her son had part of his colon and intestines removed after consuming 13 tiny magnets from the toy.

In a phone interview with FOX6 News, Jennifer White told us about the incident that started it all.

"We noticed on Christmas Eve, he wasn't feeling very well," White said.

The mother wrote on Facebook she feels "guilty" and "horrible" but she doesn't want to see another child go through this.

"The mom guilt is huge because you feel that you failed your child," said White.

She wrote her son underwent surgery at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin in Wauwatosa this week, after she says he broke open a magnetic building piece toy. Children's Hospital confirms they are treating her son for consuming magnets.

According to a now viral Facebook post, he ingested 13 tiny magnets and the surgery was to remove part of her son's colon, intestines and appendix.

The boy's mother said the magnets created holes and an infection in his intestines. He's being watched for infection and still considered at high-risk.

"The magnets appear to be stacked on top of one another," said White.

The boy's mother also posted a photo of what they toys looks like. She wrote they are "dangerous" for parents with children that are "chewers." She feels dogs could also break them open.

The dangers of magnetic toys are something the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) have alerted pediatricians about. When the magnets are swallowed they can pull together with enough force to cause serious and life-threatening damage to the digestive system.

"I don't want another mother or father to go through this. It was such a simple toy," White said.

Due to patient confidentiality, Children's Hospital can't release an update on the child's health but his mother's heartfelt post asking for prayers is being flooded with support -- gaining 160,000 shares and counting.

Symptoms of ingesting the objects include abdominal pain, vomiting and fever. Health officials say it is crucial parents be aware of the internal damage these magnets can cause.