MILWAUKEE — Icy conditions Friday night, Dec. 28 has closed I-794, the Hoan Bridge.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office has blocked all lanes of traffic in both directions.

Hoan Bridge/I-794 closed due to icy conditions. Will reopen after roads salted. Anticipate at least an hour. — Milwaukee Sheriff (@MCSOSheriff) December 29, 2018

Officials say due to the ice over the rod, I-794 is closed northbound at Carferry Drive, and southbound at Jefferson Street.

This is a developing story.