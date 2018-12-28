Video: Mom catches 6-year-old using Alexa to help with his math homework

NEW JERSEY — This kid is going places.

Video of a young boy in New Jersey has gone viral after his mother caught him using Amazon’s Alexa to help him with his homework.

In the video, the boy can be heard saying, “Alexa, what’s five minus three?”

Lmfao should i whoop him now or later pic.twitter.com/mZEJsWWn4W — Yerelyn (@spanishbarbie22) December 20, 2018

According to the New York Post, the boy’s mother says “it was just any regular day of doing homework” when she heard the 6-year-old start asking Alexa for help.

The smart boy is capturing the hearts of many, with the video receiving nearly half-a-million views on Twitter.

The boy’s mom told the New York Post, “I’m probably going to have to turn it off so he doesn’t just keep on cheating.”