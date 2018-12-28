× Win tickets to see the Ice Castles in Lake Geneva

LAKE GENEVA — Ice Castles in Lake Geneva are giving you a chance to win FREE tickets.

The contest is simple. First, you must have a Facebook account. Then, “like” the Ice Castles WI Facebook page, share the “GIVEAWAY TIME!!” post and tag three friends.

The winner will receive four tickets to see the much-anticipated Lake Geneva Ice Castles. The contest ends Sunday, Dec. 30 at 11:59 p.m.

CLICK HERE to get to the Facebook post.

The Ice Castles in Lake Geneva are expected to open on Jan. 10 — according to their website.

More on the Ice Castles:

Weekday general admission (ages 12 and up) is $15.95, weekday child admission (ages 4-11) is $10.95.

Weekend general admission (ages 12 and up) is $18.95, weekend child admission (ages 4-11) is $15.95.

Standby tickets are also available.

CLICK HERE to purchase your pre-sale tickets.

Ice Castles Lake Geneva says the early-bird tickets can be redeemed for any day and time.

Ice Castles Lake Geneva Hours of Operation:

Monday . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Tuesday . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . CLOSED

Wednesday . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Saturday . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . noon – 10:30 p.m.

Sunday . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . noon – 8 p.m.

Ice Castles create life-size winter playgrounds entirely by hand. The ice is illuminated inside the castles at night with color-changing LED lights that twinkle to music. They feature ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones and towering ice formations.

Ice Castles Wisconsin will be located at 812 Wrigley Drive in Lake Geneva, and are projected to open at the end of December.