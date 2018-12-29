Released from custody, 75-year-old man who shot and killed suspected robber speaks out: ‘I still feel bad’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A 75-year-old Milwaukee man shot and killed a suspected robber Wednesday night, Dec 26. The man says he was protecting himself and his mother.

Henry Bell is back home with his mother after spending time in police custody.

"I'm 75 years old and I've never been locked down really," said Bell.

It was Wednesday evening, the 75-year-old was returning home near 12th and Finn. Bell says he was approached by a group attempting to rob him.

"When I walked past him, he said 'hand me the money,'" Bell said.

Bell says he has been robbed in the area before. However in this encounter, he says at least one person in the group was armed.

"I just kept on walking and then I heard a gun snap twice," said Bell.

Bell says he got away from the group and grabbed a gun from his mother for protection.

"I shot a couple of times but was not trying to hit anybody. I was just trying to move the people," Bell said.

Bell says he shot one more time.

"To make sure they knew I meant business, but I was not trying to hit anybody," said Bell.

Bell says he went inside. Arriving officers found a 32-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. While lifesaving efforts were performed, the woman died at the scene.

Bell says he was threatened and was protecting himself and his mother.

"I still feel bad and tears come out of my eyes every time I think about it," Bell said.

Not only is Bell consumed with grief, he's filled with questions that may never be answered.

"We haven't robbed or taken anything for anybody," Bell said. "Why would they want to take something from us?"

At last check, Milwaukee police are still investigating the shooting.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office has not released whether or not Bell will face any charges.