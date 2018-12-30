× Green Bay Packers close season by squaring up against Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers will face the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Dec. 30 — it is the last game of the NFL’s regular season, the Packers’ last game of the year — and a game you can see only on FOX6. Kickoff is set for noon.

According to Packers.com, including a 1994 playoff victory, the Packers are 25-2 against the Lions in the state of Wisconsin since 1992. u Green Bay has a 27-10 overall mark (.730) against Detroit since 2000, a .730 winning percentage that ranks No. 1 among NFL teams that have played the Lions 10-plus times over that span, according to profootball-reference.com.

The Packers have a 16-2 home record (.889) against Detroit since 2000. It is the first December meeting in Green Bay between the two since a 30-20 Green Bay victory in Week 17 of the 2014 season. With QB Aaron Rodgers as the starter, the Packers are 6-2 in Week 17 games, including 3-0 against Detroit. Rodgers has recorded a passer rating of 115.0-plus in five of the eight Week 17 games he has started (126.0, 139.6, 131.8, 117.1, 132.2). Stick with FOX6, because the 3:15 p.m. game features the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings — another key NFC North Division rivalry.

