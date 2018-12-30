‘We’re talking about people’s lives:’ Milwaukee sees drop in homicides, non-fatal shootings in 2018

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett along with members of the Milwaukee Police Department and Office of Violence Prevention talked on Sunday, Dec. 30 about a decrease in homicides and non-fatal shootings in the city in 2018.

The mayor, who was standing beside a chart, said the trends the trends are clear. From 2011 through 2015, there were steady increases in the numbers of non-fatal shootings. After that, the numbers have been dropping. In fact, there was a 17 percent decrease in homicides in 2018 — and a 19 percent decrease in non-fatal shootings.

“We don’t want to get caught up in numbers because numbers can be very deceptive, numbers can be very cold and very analytical — and we’re talking about people’s lives,” Barrett said. “You can never take those lives and put them simply on a graph.”

The mayor gave credit for the decreases in this gun violence to the Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee Fire Department and Office of Violence Prevention, which Barrett says is “treating violence as a public health issue.”

“It is impossible for us to ever hire enough police officers, enough firefighters to be at every single altercation that you have in the City of Milwaukee,” Barrett said.

The mayor said the budget for the Milwaukee Police Department is roughly $300 million — larger than the property tax levy for the entire City of Milwaukee.

“We need to build the trust between the community and the police department,” Barrett said.

“Today is a reflection of what it really takes as a community to continue to see progress in this area,” said Moore.

Moore pointed out that his office has worked with the community — and identified in 2016 six goals and 30 strategies to address gun violence. He said his office continues to strive to reach those goals.

“We have to live in a city that thrives,” Moore said.