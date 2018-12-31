× Elm Grove PD: 5 in custody after attempted burglary, crashing stolen vehicle

ELM GROVE — Five teens were taken into custody early Sunday, Dec. 30 following an attempted burglary in Elm Grove. The suspects later eluded officers and crashed a stolen vehicle in Menomonee Falls.

According to police, around 11:55 p.m. five subjects attempted to burglarize a home near Clover Hill Road and Wrayburn Road.

Police say a homeowner heard pounding at the front and back of the residence and when she walked to the front door she observed it had been kicked in and a subject was standing at the door and was pointing a firearm into the residence. After being confronted, the subjects fled the area and left in a vehicle parked nearby.

Moments later, neighboring agencies located the suspects in a vehicle that eluded officers and eventually crashed in the Village of Menomonee Falls. Five subjects were taken into custody and one firearm was recovered.

The vehicle was later determined to have been stolen in a burglary in a different jurisdiction.

The suspects, all from Milwaukee, are between the ages of 15 and 19 years old. The three juveniles were referred to the Juvenile District Attorney’s Office and the two adults were referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office, all for attempted burglary while armed.