Dance the night away at Milwaukee’s biggest New Year’s Eve party

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino to preview the big New Year's Eve party!

GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS

$49 NOW–DEC. 30 / $59 DAY OF EVENT

CHAMPAGNE TOAST AT MIDNIGHT

COMPLIMENTARY COAT CHECK

PARTY FAVORS

FREE STRUCTURE PARKING

DIP

1/2lb Blue Crab Meat claws

1 ea Jalapeño, Roasted, seeded and peeled

1 Cup Cream Cheese

1 clove Garlic, Chopped

2 Tbsp Mayonnaise

2 tsp Dijon Mustard

Splash Sherry Wine

To Taste Salt and White Pepper

As needed Sriracha

Topping

1 cup Panko Bread Crumbs

½ cup Grated Parm

Pinch Paprika

Method:

For the Topping, combine all ingredients in a food processor and pulse to mix well

For the dip, drain the crab fully.

Combine all the remaining ingredients in a mixer and mix well. Refrigerate in labeled plastic container for use.

To Serve:

Scoop a into a shallow oven safe dish. Top with a little of the topping and cook in a very hot oven (500 degrees if possible) until heated through and lightly browned. Serve with tortilla chips, bagel bites or other favorite cracker while still very hot.