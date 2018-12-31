Dance the night away at Milwaukee’s biggest New Year’s Eve party

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino to preview the big New Year's Eve party!
GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS
$49 NOW–DEC. 30 / $59 DAY OF EVENT
CHAMPAGNE TOAST AT MIDNIGHT
COMPLIMENTARY COAT CHECK
PARTY FAVORS
FREE STRUCTURE PARKING
DIP
- 1/2lb Blue Crab Meat claws
- 1 ea Jalapeño, Roasted, seeded and peeled
- 1 Cup Cream Cheese
- 1 clove Garlic, Chopped
- 2 Tbsp Mayonnaise
- 2 tsp Dijon Mustard
- Splash Sherry Wine
- To Taste Salt and White Pepper
- As needed Sriracha
Topping
- 1 cup Panko Bread Crumbs
- ½ cup Grated Parm
- Pinch Paprika
Method:
For the Topping, combine all ingredients in a food processor and pulse to mix well
For the dip, drain the crab fully.
Combine all the remaining ingredients in a mixer and mix well. Refrigerate in labeled plastic container for use.
To Serve:
Scoop a into a shallow oven safe dish. Top with a little of the topping and cook in a very hot oven (500 degrees if possible) until heated through and lightly browned. Serve with tortilla chips, bagel bites or other favorite cracker while still very hot.