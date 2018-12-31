Winter weather advisory for Washington, Dodge, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac Cos. until 3 a.m. Tuesday
Dance the night away at Milwaukee’s biggest New Year’s Eve party

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino to preview the big New Year's Eve party!

GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS
$49 NOW–DEC. 30 / $59 DAY OF EVENT

CHAMPAGNE TOAST AT MIDNIGHT
COMPLIMENTARY COAT CHECK
PARTY FAVORS
FREE STRUCTURE PARKING

DIP

  • 1/2lb      Blue Crab Meat claws
  • 1 ea        Jalapeño, Roasted, seeded and peeled
  • 1 Cup      Cream Cheese
  • 1 clove   Garlic, Chopped
  • 2 Tbsp    Mayonnaise
  • 2 tsp       Dijon Mustard
  • Splash     Sherry Wine
  • To Taste Salt and White Pepper
  • As needed Sriracha

Topping

  • 1 cup      Panko Bread Crumbs
  • ½ cup     Grated Parm
  • Pinch      Paprika

Method:

For the Topping, combine all ingredients in a food processor and pulse to mix well

For the dip, drain the crab fully.

Combine all the remaining ingredients in a mixer and mix well. Refrigerate in labeled plastic container for use.

To Serve:

Scoop a into a shallow oven safe dish. Top with a little of the topping and cook in a very hot oven (500 degrees if possible) until heated through and lightly browned. Serve with tortilla chips, bagel bites or other favorite cracker while still very hot.