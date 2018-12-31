× Giannis named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week, again

MILWAUKEE — Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Dec. 24-30. This is the second consecutive week Antetokounmpo has been named Player of the Week and the fourth time this season.

The Bucks say while leading the team to a 3-0 record last week, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.7 points, 12.7 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 3.0 blocks and 2.3 steals per game while shooting 62.1 percent from the field. He scored at least 30 points and hauled in 10 or more rebounds in all three contests, which included picking up his third triple-double of the season with 31 points (13-17 FG, .765), 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a win over the Nets on Saturday.

On the season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 26.6 points (T-8th in the NBA), and career-highs in both rebounds (12.8, T-5th in the NBA) and assists (6.1) per game in addition to 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals each contest. He’s also shooting a career-best 58.6 percent from the field (10th in the NBA) as the Bucks enter the New Year with the best record in the NBA at 25-10.