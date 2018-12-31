Miller Lite, MCTS offer free rides on New Year’s Eve in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Miller Lite Free Rides are back to help you celebrate responsibly. Miller Lite is partnering with MCTS to offer free bus rides to the public, encouraging the community to celebrate responsibly. 2018 marks the partnership's 31st year.

Miller Lite rides will start at 8:00 p.m. on New Year's Eve, lasting until the early morning hours of New Year's Day.

When riders hop on the bus, they'll see a sticker letting them know their ride is on the house.

Miller Lite has expanded its free ride service to other cities, including Chicago. For additional Milwaukee route information, click HERE.