Police respond to vehicle in KK River after pursuit; 1 person removed

MILWAUKEE -- Police on Monday night, Dec. 31 responded to E. Greenfield Avenue near the KK River Trail (east of 1st and Greenfield) for a report of a vehicle that went into the water.

The call came in shortly before 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

Police said this happened after a pursuit -- and the vehicle was located in the water. University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee police notified Milwaukee police that the vehicle was in the water, after seeing it on video.

One person was removed from the water. Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department said they were looking for one or two others who may have been inside.