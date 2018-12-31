Winter weather advisory for northern counties in FOX6 viewing area until 3 a.m. Tuesday
Police respond to vehicle in KK River after pursuit; 1 person removed

Posted 9:03 pm, December 31, 2018, by , Updated at 10:11PM, December 31, 2018

MILWAUKEE -- Police on Monday night, Dec. 31 responded to E. Greenfield Avenue near the KK River Trail (east of 1st and Greenfield) for a report of a vehicle that went into the water.

The call came in shortly before 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

Police said this happened after a pursuit -- and the vehicle was located in the water. University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee police notified Milwaukee police that the vehicle was in the water, after seeing it on video.

One person was removed from the water. Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department said they were looking for one or two others who may have been inside.