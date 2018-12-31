× Police seek suspect in attempted armed robbery in Shorewood driveway

SHOREWOOD — Police are seeking a suspect in connection with an attempted armed robbery in which the victim was blocked in — in a Shorewood driveway.

It happened around 7 a.m. on Stowell Avenue near Marion Street.

Police said as the victim tried backing a vehicle out of a driveway in the area, they observed a vehicle pull into the driveway behind them — blocking them in. The vehicle was described as a dark green or black older model Toyota four-door vehicle. A suspect exited from a rear door and approached the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle — opening the door and pointing a handgun at them, demanding property.

The victim refused and the suspect ran back to the Toyota, which was last seen headed westbound on Lake Bluff Boulevard.

Police described the suspect as a male, black, in his late teens to early 20s, standing 5’9″ tall and weighing 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt. Other occupants of the Toyota were not observed.

The victim was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact police.