Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- One person is dead and two others were wounded following a shooting early Tuesday morning, Jan. 1 near 5th and Keefe in Milwaukee.

Police were called to the scene shortly before 3 a.m.

According to police, three people were shot after an argument broke out between a group of people. One person was pronounced dead at the scene -- two others were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made -- and the incident remains under investigation.