Argument over traffic accident leads to fatal shooting near 10th and Lapham

Posted 8:23 am, January 1, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning, Jan. 1 near 10th and Lapham.

According to police, around 4:20 a.m. the driver of a vehicle crashed into another person’s vehicle. Several people began to argue regarding the accident. The argument escalated, at which time a suspect retrieved a firearm and shot a 30-year-old man.

Fatal shooting near 10th and Lapham in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Fire Department performed CPR on the victim, however, he died from his injuries.

The investigation is on-going.