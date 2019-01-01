× Police: ‘Heavily intoxicated’ man enters wrong home, sleeps on dog bed with 150 lb. Mastiff

WAUKESHA — A Waukesha homeowner called police early Tuesday, Jan. 1 after she found a stranger in her house sleeping on her dog’s bed in the living room.

According to a Waukesha Police Department report, the man may have entered through an unlocked side door at the home.

The report indicates the man was “heavily intoxicated after celebrating New Year’s Eve. He accidentally entered the wrong residence” and fell asleep with the owner’s 150 pound Mastiff on the dog bed.

Police say the man was cooperative. No complaint was wished upon the man — and he was returned to his own residence.