Prosecutors: Man tried kidnapping 9-year-old girl from Harry Potter attraction at Universal Studios

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLANDO, Fla -- A 23-year-old man was arrested, accused of trying to kidnap a 9-year-old girl at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

According to a police report, on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 30, the girl was in the locker room for the "Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey" attraction -- known by many as "Hogwart's" or "The Castle."

The report said a man touched her on the shoulders and told her to go outside, where her mother was. A witness told police she saw the man with his hands on the victim's shoulders, and heard him tell the girl "Mommy was over here." She described the girl as looking "very scared."

Jason Michael has since faced a judge on very serious charges -- kidnapping a child under the age of 13 and possession of cannabis. His attorney argued against the kidnapping charge, telling the court there was no evidence to support it.

The state got 24 hours to find probable cause. Meanwhile, Michael was being held at the Orange County Jail without bond, pending that court hearing Wednesday, Jan. 2.