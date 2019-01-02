× Green Bay police seek theft suspect wearing shorts, T-shirt; riding hoverboard

GREEN BAY — Police in Green Bay on Wednesday, Jan. 2 asked for the public’s help identifying a theft suspect caught on camera riding a hoverboard.

Police said the theft incident happened on Dec. 28, just before 5 a.m., at a home on the city’s far west side.

According to police, despite the weather, the suspect was wearing shorts and a T-shirt.

They said they would like to talk with this individual regarding the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact police or Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers.