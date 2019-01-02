‘He is my hero:’ Lake Mills fire captain was helping girl when driver slammed into him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE MILLS -- The Lake Mills community is mourning the loss of a volunteer firefighter. Christopher Truman, 46, was killed while helping someone in need.

"Compassion was the big deal with Chris. He cared about everybody. He was just that type of individual," said Rick Heinz, former Lake Mills fire chief.

Captain Chris Truman stopped to help a driver on Highway 12 eastbound near the bridge over the Yahara River in Monona. While doing so, he was struck by a suspected impaired driver. Truman died at the hospital. The New Year's Eve crash backed up traffic for hours.

"He was a good man," said Chief Mick Selck, Lake Mills Police Department.

The person Truman helped that day was a young girl, according to a Facebook post from the department. The family shared that Captain Truman saw the girl pulled over --out of her car. He told her to get back in and that he'd follow her to safety when a driver slammed into him.

"He was doing what he's done for 13 years in a different role, and ultimately died doing what he loved and that was to help somebody in need," said Lake Mills Acting Fire Chief Todd Yandre.

The girl's family said, "My heart is in so much pain for all of you. He is my hero... I'm just so very sorry."

Police arrested Samuel Cremers in connection to Truman's death.

