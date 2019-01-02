‘Make a really big difference:’ Red Cross issues call for blood, platelet donations
MILWAUKEE — The American Red Cross encourages people to help meet the urgent need for blood and platelets by giving blood this January – National Blood Donor Month.
“Blood donors make a really big difference with very little effort,” said Janssen, who received dozens of transfusions before and during her transplant surgery. “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for blood donations.”
The Red Cross encourages eligible donors to resolve to give blood or platelets regularly, beginning in January. To encourage donations immediately, all those who come to donate by Jan. 6 will get a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
Make an appointment to donate blood or platelets by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Another way to help keep the blood supply strong in the new year is to host a Red Cross blood drive. To learn more about hosting a blood drive and to sign up, visit RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Jan. 2-31
Dodge
Beaver Dam
1/7/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
1/8/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
1/29/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Beaver Dam High School, 500 Gould St
Fox Lake
1/14/2019: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 521, 220 W State St
Horicon
1/4/2019: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Horicon High School, 841 Gray St
1/22/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., IAM LL873 Union Hall, 258 Barstow St
Juneau
1/8/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Dodgeland High School, 401 S Western Ave
Lomira
1/21/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church St
Mayville
1/14/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran School, 520 Bridge Stree
1/30/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street
Randolph
1/14/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., First Reformed Church, 406 S. High St.
Rubicon
1/11/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Honor Intermediate School, N3501 Cty Hwy P
Watertown
1/8/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Watertown Regional Medical Center, 125 Hospital Drive
1/30/2019: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Lebanon Elementary School, W4712 County Rd O
Fond du Lac
Fond du Lac
1/2/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 535 Stow St
1/3/2019: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fond du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.
1/22/2019: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave
Mount Calvary
1/12/2019: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Mount Calvary Fire Station, 999 Fond du Lac Street
Rosendale
1/22/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 124 S Main St
Jefferson
Fort Atkinson
1/23/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 201 S Water St
Ixonia
1/22/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Ixonia Town Hall, W1195 Marietta Ave
Lake Mills
1/29/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St
Watertown
1/3/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street
Kenosha
Kenosha
1/2/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Marys Lutheran Church, 2001 80th St
Milwaukee
Franklin
1/2/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W Loomis Road
Greenfield
1/4/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Greenfield Police Department, 5300 W Layton Ave
1/28/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Southwest YMCA, 11311 West Howard Ave
Milwaukee
1/3/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., School Sisters of St. Francis Milwaukee, 1515 S. Layton Blvd.
1/3/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., AO Smith Corp, 11270 W Park Pl
1/15/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Milwaukee Academy of Science, 2000 W Kilbourn
1/18/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Loving Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3909 W Clinton Ave
1/31/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Schlitz Park, 1555 N River Center Dr
Oak Creek
1/17/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Oak Creek West Middle School, 8401 S 13th St
1/24/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Nucor Cold Finish, 7200 S 6th St
Whitefish Bay
1/9/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ Church Episcopal, 5655 N. Lake Dr.
Ozaukee
Cedarburg
1/17/2019: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., St Francis Borgia Cath Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Rd
Port Washington
1/22/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St
1/26/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 504 W Grand Ave
Racine
Racine
1/4/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S Green Bay Rd
Union Grove
1/31/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Union Grove Elementary School, 1745 Milldrum Street
Sheboygan
Elkhart Lake
1/9/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Elkhart Lake High School, 201 Lincoln St
Plymouth
1/10/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd
Sheboygan
1/4/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
1/8/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lake Country Academy Sheboygan, 4101 Technology Pkwy
1/11/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
1/18/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
1/25/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
2/1/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
Sheboygan Falls
1/11/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pine Haven Christian Communities, 220 Haven Dr
Walworth
East Troy
1/21/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20
Sharon
1/8/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St
Whitewater
1/18/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Whitewater Armory, 146 W North St
Washington
Jackson
1/28/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln
Waukesha
Brookfield
1/30/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sendik’s Towne Centre, 18915 W Capitol Dr, Suite 100
Hartland
1/12/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr
Nashotah
1/10/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Nashotah Village Hall, N44 W32950 Watertown Plank Rd.
North Lake
1/7/2019: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., North Lake School, N75 W31283 Hwy VV
Oconomowoc
1/10/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Stone Bank Fire Department, W335N7107 Stone Bank Rd.
Pewaukee
1/3/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
1/7/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Church of the Resurrection, W287 N3700 North Shore Dr
1/10/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
1/10/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, N36W24130 Pewaukee Rd, PO Box 802
1/17/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
1/24/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
Sussex
1/15/2019: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr