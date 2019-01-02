Recognize him? Police seek suspect who robbed US Bank inside Walmart in West Milwaukee

WEST MILWAUKEE — West Milwaukee police are seeking a suspect who robbed the US Bank inside Walmart near Greenfield Avenue and Miller Park Way.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 2.

Police said the suspect, a man, black, implied he had a weapon and got away with a large amount of cash. He fled the scene in a stolen black Chevy Blazer. According to police, the vehicle was involved in several strong armed robberies in Milwaukee.

The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, jeans and work boots.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact police.