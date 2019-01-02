Recognize him? Police seek suspect who stole KitchenAid stand mixer from Pick ‘n Save

MENOMONEE FALLS — Police are seeking a suspect accused of stealing a KitchenAid stand mixer from the “Super Pick ‘n Save” off of Appleton Avenue in Menomonee Falls.

It happened on Dec. 29 around 6 p.m.

According to police, the suspect selected the gray mixer, valued at $429, and left without paying or attempting to pay.

He arrived and left in a black sedan, but surveillance cameras weren’t able to capture the license plate number.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact police.