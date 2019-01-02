Sprecher’s Restaurant and Pub at Bayshore Mall is closing its doors

GLENDALE — Sprecher’s Restaurant and Pub at Bayshore Mall in Glendale, has announced they are closing their doors.

According to their Facebook page, Sprecher’s Pub in Glendale has chosen to not renew their lease at Bayshore Town Center. The restaurant will close next week.

“We are extremely thankful for the wonderful people who have worked in our restaurant and been a part of “Team Glendale” during our time here. Your hard work, dedication and loyalty is tremendously appreciated. We have many great memories with all of you and have formed some lasting friendships along the way,” Sprecher’s Pub said in part on Facebook.

Remaining Sprecher’s Pub locations include Watertown, Lake Geneva and Wisconsin Dells.