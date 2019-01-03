Family desperate to find 23-year-old Milwaukee man last seen near 39th and Stark

MILWAUKEE — A family is desperate to find a 23-year-old Milwaukee man. Keenan Jiles has not been seen since leaving his home near North 39th and Stark around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 1.

Family tells FOX6 News Jiles has mental illness issues and is suicidal.

Jiles’ family has filed a report with the Milwaukee Police Department.

“Received a phone call, he was going to the gas station early in the morning and he never came back,” said Risa Jiles, Jiles’ aunt. “We are looking everywhere for him. He is loved and missed and wanted at home.”

Jiles is reportedly driving a gray, 2008 Chevy Malibu with license plate number: ACJ-9519. The car has red tape on the driver side tail light.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jiles is asked to contact authorities.