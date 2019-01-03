Remaining wooden roof beams removed from Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church

MILWAUKEE — The remaining wooden roof beams were removed from Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church on Thursday, Jan. 3. This, after a four-alarm fire gutted the historic church on May 15.

According to a press release, in the next few months a construction crew will prepare for the placement of bond beams — and reinforcing the bearing points with rebar and concrete. This will prepare the structure to receive the new steel roof — which is in the final design stage.

The massive fire caused an estimated $17 million in damage — $13 million to the building itself and another $4 million to the contents within the building.

Officials have indicated the fire started on the roof — which was under construction at the time. There are reports heating tools caused the fire, but Milwaukee Fire Chief Mark Rohlfing indicated the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

