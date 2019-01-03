Watch: Neighbors work together, use drone to save drowning deer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Quick-thinking neighbors in upstate New York came to the rescue to keep a deer from drowning.

Neighbors say on Sunday, Dec. 30 a mother deer and her fawn were on a patch of ice on South Sandy Pond in Sandy Creek, New York, when the mother deer fell through the ice.

Neighbors noticed the deer struggling and decided to go out with canoes and a shovel to chisel away some ice to give the deer a path to swim back on shore.

However, the deer was still scared and that's when another neighbor, a 19-year-old, brought out a drone and flew it over the deer to help guide it back to dry land.

According to neighbors, the ordeal lasted nearly three hours.