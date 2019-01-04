Are you ready for some fun? Games that are perfect for a family night in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It gets dark early and it's cold outside -- which can really limit what the kids do in the winter. But instead of turning to electronics, why not introduce a family game night? Local blogger, Krista Bainbridge, joins Real Milwaukee with some games that will get kids and adults competing, having fun and even learning a thing or two.

GalactiQuest - this fun race to conquer space was created by Ellie Skalla - who at just 11 years old (11!!) created this interactive game and won the 2017 Chicago Toy and Game Fair Young Inventor Challenge! You plant farms to earn income, conquer planets and ship other players back to their home planets all in the name of total galaxy control! You can find this game only at Target this year! **ages 7 and up**

Don't Rock the Boat - for our younger board game players, check out Don`t Rock the Boat by PlayMonster. This game of balancing pirate penguins is more challenging than it looks and probably more so for the parents! Snag this kid-friendly game at Target for under $15!

Home Alone Game - Inspired by that holiday classic when Kevin McAllister looks to foil the Wet Bandits after being left at home, this game will have your family laughing as you play as either Kevin and set up traps for Marv and Harry or team up as the Wet Bandit duo and try to grab all that loot!

Happy Little Accidents - After all that excitement with the Home Alone Gang, get into a zen phase with Bob Ross and Happy Little Accidents. This positive party game is all about turning charming squiggles into masterpieces and clever works of art!

Schmovie - this hilarious game of making up movie titles is sure to get the giggles going! First you roll the die to get your movie genre, flip the premise of What and Who and everyone writes a movie title! The director of each round will select their favorite for the Box Office! Grab this game on Amazon for under $20!

Table Top Shuffleboard - Front Porch Classics. Take that vacation staple anywhere with you now with this tabletop version of shuffleboard! Beautifully made with quick and easy set up (the two boards connect with magnets!), easy to play for all ages and adjustable legs to get just the right feel! You can snag this at Amazon or Walmart!