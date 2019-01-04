× Caught on cam: Police try to ID man accused of stealing basket of merchandise from Walgreens

MENOMONEE FALLS — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a theft suspect.

Officials say the man carried out a basket of merchandise from the Walgreens store on Appleton Ave. in Menomonee Falls on Wednesday, Dec. 12.

The suspect is described as a male, black, and he was wearing a jacket with the distinctive Masonic logo on the back.

If you recognize the man, you are urged to call 262-532-8700. You can also make an anonymous tip by contacting Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505.