Recognize him? MPD seeks help to identify man who burglarized gas station

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are calling on the public's help to identify a suspect wanted for burglarizing a gas station located near 91st and Silver Spring on the city's northwest side.

Officials say the suspect used a piece of blacktop to shatter the front window of the business around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 28. The suspect then crawled into the business and removed property without consent.

The suspect is described as a male, black, mid to late 20s, 170 pounds, medium complexion, last seen wearing a red and white winter tassel hat, white t-shirt with a black hooded sweatshirt over it, black sweatpants, black tennis shoes and an over-sized black backpack.

If you have any information that could help police in this case, you are urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.