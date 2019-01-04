Semi trailer to share story of missing Barron teen, Jayme Closs, across the country

BARRON COUNTY — A tractor trailer that will be traveling roads across the country — and getting the message out about missing teenager Jayme Closs.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page posted a picture of the trailer on Friday, Jan. 4. The caption to the post reads as follows:

“Special thanks to Karl’s Transport and South Side Design and Graphics for the Jayme Closs trailer. Karl’s Transport will now have it on the road traveling across the USA. It is their, and the rest of the country, deepest desire for Jayme to be found safe and hope that this will help.”

Closs has been missing since Oct. 15, when her parents, James and Denise Closs, were found murdered in their Barron, Wisconsin home.

A $50,000 reward has been offered for information on Jayme Closs’ whereabouts. If you have information that can help find Jayme Closs, contact the tip line at 1-855-744-3879. Officials have also added an email address, jaymetips@co.barron.wi.us which will accept any photos or videos related to possible sightings.