19-year-old woman accidentally shot near 73rd and Mill

MILWAUKEE — A woman is being hospitalized after an accidental shooting that happened near 73rd and Mill late night Friday, Jan. 4.

According to officials, a 19-year-old woman was struck around 10:30 p.m. and transported to a nearby hospital. Her gunshot wound was not life-threatening.

The preliminary investigation shows the incident to have been accidental. A known suspect has been taken into custody.